Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen debunked the rumours of him moving out of his house a year after getting married to actor Charu Asopa. The actor talked to Times of India in his latest interview and mentioned that he has not moved out of marriage or their house. Rajeev hinted at Charu being brainwashed by one of her close friends and said that the day he gets to know about the friend, he’s going to expose everything. Also Read - Amid Separation Rumours, Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post For Hubby Rajeev Sen, Says 'Keep it Real'

The speculations of trouble in their paradise surfaced online when both of them deleted their wedding pictures from their respective special media handles. Later, Rajeev shifted to Delhi and said that he had gone there for some work while Charu chose to stay mum. Talking to the daily, Rajeev said, “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Says 'in a Happy Zone' After he And Wife Charu Asopa Delete Wedding Pics From Instagram

He also mentioned that his wife is quite naive and can easily be influenced by people. He said, “It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder.”

Charu and Rajeev got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in June last year. It was a grand wedding organised in Goa. After having an elaborate beach engagement, the couple got married with both Bengali and Rajasthani customs. Rajeev’s entire family including sister Sushmita, her kids, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, were present during the celebrations.