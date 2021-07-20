Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav is making his comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming film Hungama 2. But, do you know that Rajpal Yadav was once offered the role of Jethalal in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? However, he turned down the offer. Rajpal, who is known for tickling our funnybones, has no regrets about turning down the offer of playing a much-celebrated character on TV screens.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Set To Make Her Big Screen Debut With Hiten Tejwani And Rajpal Yadav | Details Here

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, he opened up about rejected the role of Jethalal and said that he has no regrets about not doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character). Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he said. “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established).” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Takes Mud Bath In Hot Leopard Print Bikini At Dead Sea

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Hungama 2. He has featured in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Aradhna Sharma Reveals 'Traumatising' Casting Couch Experience