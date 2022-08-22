Raju Srivastava’s health news: Raju Srivastava continues to be critical in ICU for the last 12 days. The actor’s family members and friends are constantly praying for his well-being. On Monday, a few media reports suggested that Raju’s brother CP Srivastava has organised a special Puja for his better health. It’s a five-day Puja and they began it two days back.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman Says Comedian is Improving Steadily

A report in India Today mentioned Raju's brother-in-law Prashant confirming that everyone in the family is doing their best to ensure the comedian's speedy recovery. He said the big Puja is being conducted by many Brahmins. He added that the doctors had informed them about swelling in the brain but now, things are improving a bit.

Raju has been in the ICU for over 10 days now. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer when he suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym in Delhi. The doctors at AIIMS gave him CPR twice but he hasn't still regained his consciousness. Raju is a popular name in the world of mimicry and comedy. The actor rose to fame after participating in the reality show India's Great Laughter Challenge. He also worked in many movies namely Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Baazigar (1993), Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001), and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) among others.

In a video earlier, his friend and colleague Rajpal Yadav prayed for his recovery. He dropped a video on social media and asked everyone to send him good wishes and keep him in their prayers.

Raju’s family has been requesting everyone to not speculate anything about his health right now. We wish him a speedy recovery!