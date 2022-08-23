New Delhi: Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the ICU for the last 13 days after suffering a heart attack. On Tuesday, reports went rife that an unidentified man entered his room at the hospital to take selfies with him. The comedian’s family and friends are reportedly quite shaken after the incident and are considering it a breach of the actor’s privacy.Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Brother Organises Grand Puja For His Speedy Recovery as Comedian Continues to Remain Unconscious

A report in DNA suggested that the person who entered the room was later detained by the hospital staff and questioned. After the family expressed concern about Raju's security, the hospital decided to deploy more security guards outside his room at Delhi's AIIMS. Meanwhile, the popular comedian continues to remain unconscious for 13 days. The doctors say he's stable and responding to the medicines but hasn't regained consciousness.

His daughter recently spoke to The Indian Express and mentioned that his father is being treated by doctors who are hopeful of his recovery. "The doctors are treating him, we are waiting to hear updates from them," she added. As Raju fights for his life, his fans and colleagues have constantly been praying for his well-being.

His elder brother, CP Srivastava has even organised a five-day long Puja to pray for his speedy recovery. His fans and well-wishers are doing the same throughout the country. Raju has touched many lives with his brilliant comic timings and stand-up performances. He’s one of the best mimicry artistes and comedians in the country and is loved for his sheer talent.

On August 10, Raju collapsed in his gym while working out and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. He hasn’t come back to consciousness ever since. We wish him a speedy recovery!