Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition has worsened and his friends and family are constantly praying for his speedy recovery. Now, his friend and colleague Ahsaan Qureshi mentioned that the doctors are trying to retrieve him but only a miracle can help him now.

While speaking to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Ahsaan said the doctors are doing their best but even they have given up now. He said, "Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago."

Ahsaan and Raju had participated together in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where the latter ended up being one of the finalists. On Thursday, Raju's manager informed the media that he continues to be unconscious for the last nine days and that the best doctors at AIIMS are doing everything in their powers to better his condition.

Raju suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a gym in Delhi and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer. His family and friends have been constantly chanting prayers and sharing video messages to send him good wishes. In a video, actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav prays for Raju’s better health. Many fans have also begun special Puja for his speedy recovery.