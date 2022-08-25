Raju Srivastava Health Update: Raju Srivastava continues to fight for his life on the ventilator at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after suffering a heart attack on August 10. However, the fans can expect ‘good news’ soon or that’s what his brother Dipoo Srivastava recently told the media. In his latest statement to The Indian Express, the comedian’s brother said he continues to be in the ICU and the doctors are treating him but there is a ray of hope.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Can be Removed From Ventilator Today, Says Sunil Pal

RAJU SRIVASTAVA IS NOT BEING TAKEN OFF VENTILATOR, SAYS HIS BROTHER

Dipoo said that the reports stating Raju will be taken off the ventilator are false, however, the doctors are hopeful of his recovery soon. He requested everyone to keep sending their prayers and wishes his way. Dipoo said, “It (the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off the ventilator) is not true. Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Fan Enters His Room to Take Selfies, Gets Caught by Hospital Staff: Reports

In another statement in the media, Raju’s manager said that the comedian is ‘stable but still unconscious.’ The actor has been lying unconscious for over 15 days now. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer after he collapsed while working out at a gym in Delhi. The doctors immediately shifted him to the ICU and gave him CPR twice. Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Brother Organises Grand Puja For His Speedy Recovery as Comedian Continues to Remain Unconscious

SUNIL PAL’S STATEMENT ON RAJU SRIVASTAVA’S HEALTH

On Wednesday evening, Raju’s friend and colleague Sunil Pal spoke to the news agency IANS and said, “I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will visit Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery.”

Raju’s fans, family members and colleagues have been constantly praying for his speedy recovery. He has been put under the supervision of the best doctors at AIIMS, as instructed by Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also reached out to his wife to assure her of the best treatment possible.

We wish him a speedy recovery!