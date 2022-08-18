Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable and responding to the medicines, says his friend and colleague Shekhar Suman in his latest interview with a news daily. The popular actor spoke about his equation with Raju and mentioned that he’s constantly in touch with his nephew and other members of the family to check on his health. Shekhar, who judged Raju’s show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge years back, said the entire nation is praying for him which is why he will only get better from here.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update Today: Comedian Can 'Move His Body Parts,' Stays in ICU | Official Statement

Raju was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a heart attack while working at a Delhi gym. He was rushed to the AIIMS hospital by his trainer where the doctors tried to resuscitate him by giving CPR twice. He hasn’t come back to consciousness ever since and is currently admitted to the ICU. Speaking to the Times of India about his latest health condition, Shekhar Suman said, “Raju is currently stable; three days ago, he moved his fingers and showed signs of improvement. I am hoping that he recovers and his health shows further improvement. Raju had come on the sets of India’s Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Will Take a Week or Two to Recover, Continues to Remain on Life Support

Raju Srivastava had become ‘weak’ and Shekhar Suman advised him to exert less

He added that he had asked Raju to not exert himself much and take it easy at his age. Shekhar said, “I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life. He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Is Improving, Says Personal Secretary

Raju Srivastava had no illness and he was living a healthy life. Shekhar said it was shocking for him to realise that a fit man like him could suffer a heart attack and get so serious. “And after 15 days, we got to know the shocking news that he was hospitalised. I have known Raju for almost 25 years now and we have worked together on a fiction show Reporter in the 90s. He is a great guy and I know that since the entire nation is praying for him, he will recover soon. Raju is a very talented guy and I am in touch with his nephew and family,” he said.

Raju’s manager on Tuesday said he has shown signs of improvement with a slight movement of body parts. He said the doctors have asked them to wait for a few more days before the comedian regains his consciousness. We wish him a speedy recovery!