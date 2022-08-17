Raju Srivastava Health Update Today: Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be on a ventilator after suffering a heart attack last week. The actor is currently admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital where the best doctors are trying to make him come back to consciousness. As reported by his manager Nayan Soni, his health condition is improving and he’s showing signs of movement but it will still take around a week more to regain consciousness.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Will Take a Week or Two to Recover, Continues to Remain on Life Support

Raju Srivastava’s health update: Official statement from his manager

In his official statement on Tuesday night, Soni said Raju Srivastava can now move his body parts. However, he continues to remain in ICU on a ventilator. He told news agency PTI, “Raju’s condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Is Improving, Says Personal Secretary

Raju was working out at a gym in Delhi when he experienced chest pain and uneasiness. His gym trainer immediately rushed him to the hospital where the doctors first tried to resuscitate him by giving two CPRs. He hasn’t regained his consciousness for the last seven days. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10, Wednesday. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Voice Message For Comedian's Speedy Recovery, Says, 'It's Enough Raju...'

Earlier last week, his family members took to his official Instagram page and requested his fans and others to not speculate anything about his health. An official statement from the family on the comedian’s Instagram profile mentioned that he is ‘stable’ and doctors are doing their best to better his condition.

We wish him a speedy recovery!