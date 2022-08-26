Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update Today: Raju Srivastava continues to be on a ventilator after opening his eyes for the first time in the last 16 days at the hospital. After his daughter requested all to not believe in any health update unless it’s coming from the family members or from the hospital, the comedian’s nephew spoke to a news daily and talked about his health.Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Family Warns Against 'Unreliable Sources,' Writes Official Statement on Instagram | Latest Health Update

RAJU SRIVASTAVA OPENED HIS EYES BUT…

Raju’s nephew Kushal Srivastava spoke to ETimes and mentioned that the news of him regaining consciousness is not true. He said his uncle opened his eyes but it is not enough for the doctors or the family members to celebrate. Kushal added that they want him to feel better and recover completely. He told the daily, “Raju ji’s health is improving…but the reports of him gaining consciousness are untrue. He has opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands, but that is not enough for us, we want him to recover completely.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Still on Ventilator Despite Regaining Consciousness | Latest Health Update

RAJU SRIVASTAVA CONTINUES TO BE ON VENTILATOR

Kushal went on to say that Raju’s health is getting better and he is responding to the treatment. He said the comedian even moved his hands on Thursday but there’s still a long way to full recovery. “His health is gradually getting better and the doctors are also saying that recovery will take time. He is still on a ventilator and doctors want to take him out of it, but there are no such immediate plans. They are waiting for his health to improve. The progress is not enough for the doctors to remove the life support. His organs are responding well to the treatment,” he explained further. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Finally Regains Consciousness After 15 Days in ICU | Official Statement

On Thursday noon, news agency ANI quoted Raju’s personal secretary confirming that he regained his consciousness this morning. However, the family refuted the reports and maintained that the comedian’s health is better but he’s still on the ventilator.

Raju was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 10 after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym in the capital. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. While the doctors resuscitated him by giving him CPR twice, he was immediately shifted to the ICU and put on a ventilator. The comedian’s fans and friends throughout the country have been praying for his well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery!