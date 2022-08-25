Raju Srivastava on ventilator: Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness 15 days after suffering a heart attack but he continues to remain on the ventilator. As per the sources quoted by news agency ANI, the comedian has shown minor improvement and he continues to remain under strict observation of the doctors and the hospital staff.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Finally Regains Consciousness After 15 Days in ICU | Official Statement

RAJU SRIVASTAVA CONTINUES TO REMAIN ON VENTILATOR

Earlier, in an official statement, Raju's personal secretary Garvit Narang said he finally regained his consciousness and showed improvement. In the latest development though, the agency wrote, "Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement, he is still on the ventilator and under observation: Sources (sic)."

Raju was admitted to the ICU at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out at a gym in the capital. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer. The comedian was put on the ventilator and his condition only deteriorated ever since, until yesterday. Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava told the media on Wednesday that the doctors are treating him and the fans can expect some ‘good news’ soon.

RAJU SRIVASTAVA REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS 15 DAYS AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK

On Thursday morning, the agency reported, “Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy (sic).”

Raju’s family members, fans, friends, colleagues and well-wishers from throughout the country have been praying for his speedy recovery. Several pujas and charity work were also done in his name for his better health. The comedian now seems stable but there’s a lot that he still needs to fight. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Raju Srivastava’s health. We wish him a speedy recovery!