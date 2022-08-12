Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian Raju Srivastava has reportedly suffered severe damage to his brain after he got admitted following a heart attack on Wednesday. The popular actor is currently being treated at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital and a report in India Today suggests that his condition has ‘neither improved nor declined.’ The report also mentioned that he is still unconscious but responding to the treatment.Also Read - Johnny Lever Prays For Raju Srivastava's Speedy Recovery, Says 'He Has Worked Hard to Earn a Name For Himself'

Srivastava was working out in a gym when he experienced chest pain and collapsed. He was brought to the hospital by his trainer. The doctors first gave him CPR twice to resuscitate his heart. It was earlier reported that his condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator but none of those reports was confirmed by anyone close to the actor or by the hospital. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dials up AIIMS Director For Seeking Raju Srivastava's Health Updates

Raju Srivastava is being treated under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nyay, the head of the Cardiology and Emergency department at AIIMS. As revealed by his brother Ashish Srivastava in an official statement, the comedian worked out twice that day. He said, “Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: The Comedian is Responding Well to The Treatment, UP CM Offers Assistance

Raju Srivastava is one of the renowned names in the world of comedy. He has participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. We wish him a speedy recovery!