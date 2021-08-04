Mumbai: Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava has been missing from the screens for quite some time. Now, the comedian is making a comeback on TV with a new show titled ‘Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava’. Initially, the show was scheduled for a digital release but the makers have now decided to launch the show on TV after they were bombarded with offers from various television channels.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Becomes First Guest To Appear On New Season of Comedy Show

On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is coming back with its new season on August 15. The team includes host Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Speaking during media interaction, he opened about if Kapil Sharma should be scared as now they are a tough competitor. He said, "Bilkul dara nai hai wo, wo bhi apna bhai hi hai. Pehle toh hum katthe shows bhi karte the. Ek zamana tha wo toh humare show dekhne bhi ata tha. Bohot acha kar raha hai. (He's not scared at all, he's like our brother too. We even used to do shows together. There was a time when he would come to see out show. He's doing really well for himself.) I feel our country is really huge. Our India is so grand that one or two comedy shows are not enough. Their should be more shows in the country."

He also joked about how Rahul Gandhi is the bread and butter for his career. He said, "Rahul Gandhi toh humari khurak hai, humse bade comedian hai. Sabse bada competition mera unhi se hai. Unki bhi khichai hogi. (Rahul Gandhi is a bigger comedian than we are. He's my biggest competition. We'll be pulling his legs too.)"

