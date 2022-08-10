Raju Srivastava health update: Raju Srivastava underwent angioplasty after suffering from a heart attack earlier today in Delhi. The popular comedian was taken to the AIIMS hospital where he was treated for a heart issue. As per the latest media reports, Raju Srivastava is responding well to the treatment and is out of danger.Also Read - Raju Srivastav Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To AIIMS

A news update shared by ANI read: "Comedian Raju Srivastava's angioplasty has been done at AIIMS Delhi. He is responding to the treatment: Sources (sic)." Raju's colleague and friend Sunil Pal also spoke about his health condition and mentioned that he's out of danger. Taking to Instagram stories, Pal said that Raju is admitted to AIIMS and he is recovering well. He wrote, "Ye sach hai ki comedy king Raju Srivastava ko dil ka daura pada tha, unhe AIIMS mein bharti karaya gaya tha aur ab unki tabiyat bahut achi hai, aap sab ki dua se, ishwar ki kripa se bahut achi tabiyat hai, ab woh khatre ke bilkul bahaar hain (sic)."

#UPDATE | Comedian Raju Srivastava’s angioplasty has been done at AIIMS Delhi. He is responding to the treatment: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Raju Srivastava is a popular actor and a mimicry artiste. He has worked in many films and TV shows across languages. The actor is known for his inherent talent for mimicry and comedy.

Raju Srivastava’s PR Ajit Saxena told the media that the comedian was in Delhi to meet a few political leaders. He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was in the gym. Saxena further said that Raju’s pulse rate is back and he is in the ICU. We wish him a speedy recovery!