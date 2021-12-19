Mumbai: The controversies around Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh seems to be never-ending. Ever since he entered Bigg Boss 15 house there have been speculations if Ritesh is Rakhi’s real husband or not. Just a few days back, it was revealed that Ritesh was earlier married to a lady named Snigdha Priya and also has a 6-year-old son from his first marriage. Now, in an interview with TOI, Ritesh’s first wife has raised eyebrows over his marriage with Rakhi Sawant. Taking about the same, Snigdha Priya claimed that the marriage can be a lie and wondered how did Ritesh get in touch with such a big celebrity. Ritesh’s first wife also alleged that his claim of being an NRI can be a lie too.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Devoleena Over Kiss Controversy, Fans Call It 'Poor Way Of Dealing Sensitive Issue'

“I still can’t believe how he managed to marry a celebrity like Rakhi. According to me, it’s a lie and so are his claims of being an NRI and owning a company. How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He is still married to me. This is against the law,” Ritesh’s first wife said. Also Read - Salman Khan Brutally Slams Ritesh For Misbehaving With Rakhi Sawant In Bigg Boss 15 | Watch

This has come a few days after Snigdha Priya made shocking allegations against Ritesh and claimed that he was an abusive husband. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s first wife had alleged that he used to physically abuse her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sunny Leone To Host a Pool Party Inside The House With Singer Kanika Kapoor?

“Ritesh was an abusive husband. He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours. I was in the bedroom and his family was sitting in the hall but nobody came to my rescue. He would take breaks in between and return to hit me after a while,” Snigdha told India Forums.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Ritesh will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house this week.