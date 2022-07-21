Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan relationship update: Rakhi Sawant says that while she is in love with Adil Khan Durrani, there’s definitely some trouble in their paradise. The actress spoke about her new partner in an interview and mentioned that his ex-girlfriend is harassing him while she is maintaining her calm. Adil and Rakhi have been dating for a few months now and they keep expressing love for each other in front of the paparazzi.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant And BF Adil Khan in Lovers' Quarrel? Former Gets Emotional, Fans Say 'So Much Drama' - Watch Viral Video

In her latest interview with ETimes, Rakhi said Adil’s girlfriend is threatening to kill herself because he’s dating her now. “I love Adil and I know he loves me, too. But as of now, things aren’t going too well between us. Adil ki ex-girlfriend ne humari life kharaab kar di hai. Every other day she calls him and threatens to kill herself or release some private videos. She calls me and says that Adil is using you and he still loves me,” she said. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's Pregnancy Confirmed by Rakhi Sawant: 'She's Going to be a Mommy'

Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend ex-girlfriend threatens him

The popular reality show star added that she has had a series of failed relationships and she doesn’t want her fate to be repeating itself with Adil now. Rakhi said, “It is troubling us a lot. We are constantly arguing over this. I don’t know what to do anymore. I think I am unlucky in love. I trust Adil, and I know he will not cheat on me. I hope things work out. I can’t keep having failed relationships.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Epic Reaction To Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's Affair Is Sure To Crack You Up: 'Waah Lalit Ji Kya Haath Maara Hai' - Watch

Rakhi, who was in Delhi this weekend for the launch of a salon, went on to say that Adil has made everything look dreamy for her because their relationship is something they had never imagined. She also said Adil’s family isn’t aware that they are officially in a relationship. “Mere liye toh yeh ek fairytale love story hai. Main khush hoo n Adil ke saath , par shayad nazar lag gayi hai kisi ki. His family isn’t aware of our relationship yet, and some people keep sending my videos to them.”

Rakhi Sawant says ‘ab shaadi karni hai…’

Rakhi complained that her life choices and profession are being used against her. “I do comedy and wear short dresses because that’s my bread and butter, and using those against me is unfair. Mujhe ab shaadi karni hai and I want to have a happy life,” she said.

On Wednesday night, Rakhi went to the Mumbai airport to pick up Adil and also surprised him with a shower of flowers in front of the paparazzi. The romantic video of Rakhi and Adil is now going viral on the internet. Your thoughts on their relationship?