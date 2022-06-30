Rakhi Sawant viral video: Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing plunging necklines and clothes that expose her torso. The actress talked to the paparazzi in a new video and mentioned that she’s happy to accept Adil’s choices in her life. Rakhi said she loves him and would take care of the things that he likes or doesn’t like. The actress, who is known for her bold photoshoots and dance numbers, went on to talk about how Adil takes time in choosing outfits for her and pays attention to the neckline that is not revealing the’ cleavage.’Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Is In A Live In Relationship With Adil, Says, 'Adil Doesn't Like Cleavage' - Watch Video

“Main pehle thodi bigdi hui thi, abhi thodi sudhri hui hun. Main usce pyar karti hun islye uski baatein maanti hun. Maine aaj realise kiya ki bagair expose kiye bhi main heroine ban sakti hun. Vo mujhe mana nahi karte hain expose karne se. Vo kehte hain ki short dress pehno na, mujhe pasand hai merio biwi/ girlfriend hot lage toh. But, he doesn’t like (me flaunting) cleavage (sic),” she said. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Says She Will Give Birth to 'Messiah' After Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy News: 'Shaadi Se Pehle...'

Rakhi added that her boyfriend saw 15 dresses out of which he selected the one that had a closed neckline. She said he even got an extra piece of cloth stitched onto the dress to cover the plunging neckline. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Breaks Silence on Her Transformation, Credits Beau Adil For Her Changed Dressing Sense

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s latest viral video here:

Rakhi introduced Adil to the media last month. She also travelled with him to Abu Dhabi and walked the red carpet at IIFA 2022. Both of them are going strong together and Rakhi seems to be really fond of him. The actress enjoys a separate fan base for her hilarious antics and fearless statements. She has never feared experimenting with her style – whether it’s about wearing risky dresses, thigh-high slits or backless bodice. Your thoughts on her latest statements though?