Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant made headlines while she was inside Bigg Boss 14 house and her advances on Abhinav Shukla made her grab many eyeballs. Now, she has finally confessed that she developed an ' attachment' to him. She also admitted that Abhinav was seen as 'boring' and she took it to herself to give him an image makeover. She further said that she told his wife Rubina Dilaik that she would fake a romantic angle with him to provide viewers some entertainment.

During an interaction with radio host Siddharth Kannan, she said, "Main toh sirf entertain kar rahi thi aur haan, unke husband ke saath main jhootha affair chala rahi thi. But kahin-kahin pe, main jhooth nahi bolungi, he was such a nice person, ki thoda sa ek attachment insaan ko ho jaata hai. Jaanwar ke saath ho jaata hai toh woh toh ek jeeta-jaagta insaan hai (I started a fake affair with Rubina's husband for entertainment. But I won't lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being)."

She further added, "He was a nice person, apne biwi ka bohot care karta tha. Har cheez mein perfect tha (he cared for his wife a lot. He was perfect in every way)."

During Rakhi’s stay in Bigg Boss 14, she was criticized for making advances towards Abhinav, especially when she wrote his name all over her body with lipstick and pulled strings from his boxers. Reacting on the incident, Abhinav had said, “That was the time I was like, from now on, if things are not checked, they will go in a bad way. Also, she was non-stop saying things in the house. Wherever we were, she would come and start saying things. I am not designed to listen to too much and that too, 24/7. So I knew that things were going to go haywire.”