Rakhi Sawant’s presence in Bigg Boss 14 has generated a lot of buzz, especially because the actor has opened up on her life and childhood like never before. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss, Rakhi revealed that she had an abusive childhood where the women of her house never enjoyed any freedom. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Pretends To Be Possessed, Tears Off Rahul Mahajan's Clothes

The actor, who rose to fame after her appearance in the music video ‘Pardesiya’ back in her early 20s, added that she had to suffer physical abuse because of the way she wanted to live her life. Rakhi said that the women in the family were not allowed to do makeup, get their eyebrows done, or do waxing. “We weren’t even allowed to stand on the balcony. Women of our house were not allowed to do eyebrows. We were not allowed to do any waxing or anything. I don’t understand what kind of men they were,” she told fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan Calls Rakhi Sawant Lonely, Claims She ‘Has Not Had Suhaag Raat Yet’

Rakhi also revealed how she was looked down upon because of her profession and was considered a woman of bad character because of the same. The actor said that she got many proposals for marriage but her work would make the groom’s family back off. “I got so many proposals for marriage but they used to back out after getting to know that I am a Bollywood dancer. Just because someone works in the film industry, people judge that they are characterless. Is it wrong to be a part of Bollywood? Or is it wrong to be a dancer?” she said. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Gets Super Angry With Bigg Boss For Not Taking Strict Action Against Jasmin Bhasin

Rakhi has been on fire ever since she stepped inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, she also upset the male members of the house by tearing Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti during a captaincy task. While her equation with the housemates keeps changing, she appears totally entertaining to the audience. What do you think?