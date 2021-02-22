Actor Rakhi Sawant, who bagged Rs 14 lakh and left Bigg Boss 14 in its grand finale episode, spoke to the media after coming out. Rakhi was declared the original entertainer of Bigg Boss after she spent days inside the house and entertained the audience with her weird antics. In her latest interview with ETimes, the actor mentioned that her priority in life now is to become a mother. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik's First Message For Fans: You Have Turned my Dream Into Reality

Rakhi said that all she wants to do in life is to become a mother and that is the reason she had got her eggs frozen earlier. The social media star added that she is not looking for a donor to have a child. Rakhi was quoted as saying, "But now my priority is to become a mother and experience motherhood. I don't need a Vicky Donor for my child, I need a father. I don't want to be a single mother. I don't know how this will happen, but I really wish it does. I just hope there comes a solution for this as I still have my eggs frozen."

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also talked about her husband. A section of the audience believes that Rakhi has been faking her marriage with a businessman named Ritesh. However, she reiterated that Ritesh exists and they love each other a lot but he doesn't want to come in front of the media. Rakhi added that Ritesh has another wife and a child.

“Of course Ritesh is there, I am married to him and we both love each other a lot. He is a big businessman who has a good number of workers under him. Though we got married, our marriage never got solemnized in the true sense. Later, I got to know that he already has a wife and a child, which was a secret all this while but now it is out,” she said.

While the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 was lifted by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi went on to win many hearts with her stay in the house during which she entertained the audience like never before. The actor admitted that she had stepped into the house for money and when an amount of Rs 14 lakh was offered to the five finalists, Rakhi took the bag and left the show.