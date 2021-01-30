Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for her hilarious antics in the Salman Khan hosted the show. However, for a few days, the audience of the controversial reality show is getting irritated with Rakhi Sawant for her behavior. She has been after Abhinav Shukla’s life and leaves no chance to tease him. She has been convincing the housemates that she is in love with Abhinav. Rakhi even said that no one can take Abhinav Shukla away from her. She was seen telling the actor that she loves him so much so that she is ready to become his shadow for the rest of her life. However now, Rubina seems to be irritated and upset with Sawant’s antics towards her husband Abhinav Shukla. Initially, Initially, Sawant’s healthy flirting with Shukla would entertain the housemates and the audience. However, now it seems like everyone including Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik is getting irritated with Rakhi’s behavior as it seems to be crossing her limits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Finally Reveals When he Will be Back in The House - Exclusive



In Friday’s episode, Rakhi entered Abhinav’s personal space by pulling the strings of his shorts, which left many in shock. Rubina Dilaik, who was standing and seeing all of this, flabbergasted at Rakhi. She shouted and warned her to not cross her limits. Rubina was heard saying: “Rakhi, apni haddein cross mat kijiye”. Even the netizens didn’t like Rakhi’s antics and trolled her to not invade in anyone else’s personal space. One of the users wrote, “It’s not entertaining anyone! #RakhiSawant is crossing limits now. This is so cheap…. #BB14”.

Another one wrote: “And #RakhiSawant is seriously looking cheap!!!!”.

“Bigg Boss is promoting cheapness and harassment in the name of entertainment. Please take necessary actions #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik #RakhiSawant”, the third one wrote.

Have a look at some more reactions:

Yeh kaisa makers support hai bhaii, jo har weekend ke vaar mein #Rubinav hi bash hote hai, sahi hote hue bhi, waise hi yeh show unke liye unfair hai kyunki sab bahar jaake andr aaye except them, yeh kaisa favouritism.#BB14 #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik #RakhiSawant — Surbhi Mishra (@SurbhiM59299315) January 29, 2021

Mtlb ladka kare toh wo battmizi aur ladki kare toh entertainment …waah #salmankhan…..ek ladki hote hue mein sachhai ka sath dungi…ki #AbhinavSukla ko #rakhisawant pareshan kr rhi hai….aur usne limit cross kr de hai. — Aditi Patel (@AditiPa02233044) January 29, 2021

What is wrong with #RakhiSawant ? Why she is behaving like a mental person? Matalab entertainment ke naam per kuch bhi Karti hai

Kya ladko ke NO Ka means NO Nahi hota? We stand with #AbhinavShukla#BiggBoss#ColorsTV#RubiNav — Prateek Pal (@Prateek16270484) January 29, 2021



Will Salman Khan take any action against Rakhi Sawant on Weekend Ka Vaar? A report on social media suggested that the host will bash Rakhi for her obsession with Abhinav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSTA REALITY UPDATES (3.1K) (@biggboss14.updates__)

Watch this space for more updates on BB14!