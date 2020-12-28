Actor Rakhi Sawant is back in Bigg Boss and her presence is generating a lot of eyeballs, especially with her husband Ritesh defending her against the other contestants in the house. Rakhi’s husband might not have come out in from of the media but he’s constantly supporting his wife from outside the house by speaking about what’s happening in the show. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Confirms His Entry in Bigg Boss 14 House as Contestant

In her latest statement to Times of India, Ritesh talked about fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan's comments against Rakhi. In one of the recent episodes, Rahul was seen trolling Rakhi by calling her 'cheap level ki celebrity'. He even called her fans 'cheap'. This irked Rakhi's husband who lashed out at Rahul in his interview with the daily.

Ritesh said that Rahul has got nothing except his surname while Rakhi is a self-made star. He said that his wife didn't have any godfather in the industry and she never got the opportunity to educate herself. "Rakhi did not have education or any godfather in the industry but she still made it in Bollywood because of her hard work and talent. Rakhi is self-made. What is Rahul Mahajan's existence? If you remove his father and sister's name from his life, nobody knows him," he said.

Rahul is the son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and brother of BJP MP Poonam Mahajan. He was earlier married to actor Dimpy Ganguly who later accused him of domestic violence and the two got divorced. Calling out Rahul for the same, Ritesh said, “Everyone knows who Rahul Mahajan is and what his past is. He has been accused twice of domestic violence by two different women. Rahul Mahajan should have at least thought before opening his mouth,” Ritesh said, adding that ‘if this was not a game show, (he) would have cut his tongue’,” he said.

Rakhi’s presence in Bigg Boss has added a lot of buzz around the show. Her husband Ritesh has maintained that he would like to stay away from the media glare, however, if necessary, he would like to come into the show to support his wife. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!