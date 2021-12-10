Mumbai: Ever since the introduction of Rakhi Sawant‘s husband Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house, there have been several speculations about whether he is Rakhi’s real husband or not. While several viewers have repeatedly questioned the same, some viral pictures are now catching everyone’s attention. It all started after a person named Ritesh Singh took to Twitter and claimed that he is the ‘real Ritesh’. The person also apologised to Bigg Boss fans and mentioned that he is ‘exposed’. “Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me. I am a simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans (sic) I am exposed (sic),” the Tweet read. The claiming-to-be real Ritesh also shared a picture with his wife from their wedding day.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's Ex-Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Calls Her 'Aisi Ladki' and Sympathy Gainer

Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me . I am simple guy .@BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u.

Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans I am exposed pic.twitter.com/8m9fOPTQvo — (@IamRealRitesh) December 10, 2021

This Tweet has raised curiosity among fans to know if the one pretending to be Ritesh inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is fake. However, this also raises a lot of questions – Is this Twitter account fake? Is the person pretending to be Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 house, not Rakhi Sawant’s real husband? If Ritesh is in the Bigg Boss house, who has been tweeting from his alleged Twitter account? Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join

Meanwhile, while trying to check if the tweet is fake, we came across a post of Rakhi Sawant Dated September 18, 2021. In this Instagram post, Rakhi Sawant had shared a screenshot of her husband Ritesh’s Tweet who voiced his support for her. However, we noticed that the Twitter handle that Rakhi had shared is different from the one which has tweeted these wedding pictures.

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Who is real? Is Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 house fake? What do you think?