Mumbai: Even though Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband Ritesh to the world via Bigg Boss 15 house, repeated speculations have been made if Ritesh is her real husband or not. Just a few days back Ritesh's pictures with his first wife and a kid went viral on social media and left Rakhi's fans confused. However, it was then revealed that Ritesh was earlier married to a lady named Snigdha Priya and also has a 6-year-old son from his first marriage. Days after this, Ritesh's first wife has made shocking allegations against him and has alleged that he was an abusive husband.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 15 contestant's first wife alleged that he used to beat her and opened up about how her father had to rescue her from Ritesh. "Ritesh was an abusive husband. He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours. I was in the bedroom and his family was sitting in the hall but nobody came to my rescue. He would take breaks in between and return to hit me after a while. This continued for some four hours until I got severely injured and started bleeding. He got scared and took me to the hospital," Ritesh's first wife told India Forums.

Ritesh’s first wife claimed that he lied to the hospital about her condition and added that it was after this incident that she left Ritesh.