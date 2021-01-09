Actor Rakhi Sawant is winning hearts with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 these days. She entered as one of the challengers on the show and instantly impressed the viewers with her quirky antics. Rakhi has emerged as one of the most loved contestants lately and the audience is keen to see her as the winner of the season. A video of Rakhi from the show is going viral in which she is seen breaking down while talking to her mother. The video has received many comments from the fans of Bigg Boss who are all praising Rakhi and declaring her as the most genuine and honest player of the season. Many are also of the opinion that even though Rakhi seems very extrovert and friendly, she’s lonely in real life and is hiding her grief behind her personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING Eviction: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From The Controversial Show

Rakhi’s mother tells her that she’s hospitalised. That makes the actor emotional who tells her mom that she doesn’t need to worry about anything. Rakhi then cries hard and prays for the well-being of her mother. The video has been widely shared and liked on Instagram. While one user commented, “She is pure by heart❤️…Please respect…Bigg boss jeete ya na jeete Rakhi…Hum viewers k liye already winner ho chuki hai❤️”. Another user wrote, “She’s lonely but she doesn’t grab sympathy for that instead she tries to be happy n make others happy” (sic). Check out the post here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Cleans Rakhi Sawant's Bed After Nikki Tamboli Denies To Do So

In one of the episodes, fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan who is now evicted from the show was seen talking about Rakhi’s personal life. He mentioned that the actor is lonely in life and misses her husband who hasn’t met her for a long time. Rahul added that Rakhi had a troubled past and a difficult childhood and that’s the reason she behaves so differently than others. In another episode, the actor herself talked about her growing up days in the family and how the male members of the family used to dominate their lives. She said that she and other female members weren’t even allowed to stand on the balcony of their house.

What do you think of Rakhi’s presence in Bigg Boss 14?