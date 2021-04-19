Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant underwent surgery on Monday to remove a cancerous tumour. Before telling all that everything went well, the duo recorded a special video to thank superstar Salman Khan and his family. The actor has been supporting Rakhi’s treatment financially and both she and her mom have talked about the same in their previous videos as well. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Mother Undergoes Surgery, Shows Removed Tumor in Video - Watch

Not just Salman, his younger brother Sohail Khan, who’s really fond of Rakhi, has been assisting her in the treatment. In the video that is now going viral, Rakhi’s mom is seen calling Salman an ‘angel’ who has been sent by God to help them during the difficult times. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Distributes Fruits to Needy Kids, Urges Them to Not Beg in Funny Viral Video: 'Maa Ko Bol Jyada Bacha Paida Na Karein'

Rakhi’s mom says, “Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hun. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab hamare paas paisa nahi hai toh hum kya karenge – kya main aise hi mar jaungi? Par Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja. Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hain, mera operation kara rahe hain. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai. Main parmeshwar ko dhanyawaad karti hun, aapko dhanyawaad karti hun,” (I used to ask Jesus about my health and how am I going to get my treatment with no money. I used to think if am I going to die just like that. Jesus listened to me and sent Salman Khan as the angel in our lives. He has been the strongest pillar of support. He has funded my operation. His entire family has stood with me. I want to thank him and the Lord for helping me.”

Check out the full video here:

Rakhi appeared as a challenger in the latest season of Bigg Boss. She went on to win an amount of Rs 14 lakh. Rakhi said she went inside the house for money as she needed funds for her mother’s cancer treatment. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Rakhi met her mother who was hospitalised, and received help from Salman and his family.