Mumbai: Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, Rakhi Sawant has become everyone’s favourite. However, the entertainment queen recently appeared on Zee Comedy Show and talked about her struggling days and how Farah Khan helped her.Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Always Protected me as Younger Brother: Ex-Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Rakhi Sawant reveals that during her initial career days, she would visit all offices and request for audition and work. She also added that while she struggled to get work, it was her mother who motivated her. She also talked about how she used to give her best to look slim and fit and mentioned that it was Farah Khan who changed her life. “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition,” Rakhi said. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Party With Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora And Others to For a ‘Perfect Sunday’ -Photos

Rakhi Sawant, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na also talked about her role in the movie and recalled her struggle for the same. Rakhi mentioned that she used to live in a chawl and therefore, she would step out wrapping curtains around her. “I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at; you couldn’t step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition. As soon as Farah Khan ji saw me in that get-up, she was stunned,” Rakhi said. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Feels Sad as Women’s Hockey Team Loses, Appreciates Their Determination And Hard Work on Twitter

Rakhi also thanked Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and called herself their ‘discovery’. “She (Farah) had faith in me, I guess, and so she told her team to roll the cameras and as soon as they started, I removed the curtains, they love my audition and immediately offered me the film. I truly am the discovery of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and I am really thankful to both of them,” Rakhi concluded.

Even Farah Khan was left emotional after listening to Rakhi Sawant and compared her to Deepika Padukone. “I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that,” Farah said.