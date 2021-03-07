Rubina Dilaik has been hitting headlines for her victory in Bigg Boss 14. She posted several after-party pictures and videos on social media for her fans. However, her fans got disappointed after they saw her latest video where she was spotted at the Mumbai airport ignoring the paparazzi. One of the photographers asked Rubina Dilaik that why is she upset as she didn’t even react, covered her face and left to catch her flight. After fans’ negative reaction, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant expressed her anger on Rubina as she didn’t pay a visit to Rakhi’s mother Jaya who is undergoing chemotherapy. Also Read - 'Ghamand Toh Dekho'! Netizens Slam Rubina Dilaik For Showing 'Attitude, Arrogance' To Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

After the show got over, Rakhi Sawant’s friends from the industry and BB14 show, paid a visit to the hospital. Rakhi is upset with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni as they didn’t come to meet her mother yet as she wants to see them. While addressing the media, Sawant said: “My mother is being admitted again to the hospital for her chemo. I will not tell you all who all are coming to see her. You guys will see it yourself. As saying all this doesn’t sound good”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Mohammed Danish’s Powerful Performance on Deva Shree Ganesha

Rakhi Sawant then talked about Rubina Dilaik that who requested her to come but she didn’t. “Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai. I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don’t need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai she loves you”. Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin To Woo Fans With Their Chemistry in New Music Video 'Tera Suit' By Tony Kakkar

Actors Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Vikas Gupta and others have supported Rakhi and visisted the hospital.

When Rakhi had entered the show as one of the challengers, she tried to entertain the audience by teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi was asked by the couple to understand where to draw a line.