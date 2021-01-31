Bigg Boss 14 updates: Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for her so-called ‘entertainment’ by getting into arguments with Rubina Diklaik and irritating Abhinav Shukla by showing him that she loves him and like to flirt with him. The internet was also upset with Rakhi’s behaviour towards Abhinav as she took out the strings of his shorts. Salman Khan supported her initially and later slammed her crossing limits. On Sunday, Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant defended her in front of the public. He told E Times, “Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn’t crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever.” Also Read - Sonali Phogat: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to Get Engage After Bigg Boss 14 Ends

When the audience reacted to Rakhi's video and Abhinav-Rubina even complained the same to Salman Khan, the Dabangg actor reacted as if nothing had wrong and said it's just entertainment. However, an angry Abhinav had declared, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now." Khan also initiated that nobody else but Abhinav is the one who is benefited from her antics.

Later on, Salman told Rakhi to not do things which are not liked by the other person and stated that she must not repeat such acts. He slammed Rakhi for her behaviour in the past few days and told her to be mindful of her acts and her game too. He told her to grow in life, have a better understanding and asked her to act upon things with some maturity.