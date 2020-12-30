In Tuesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode, the audience witnessed an ugly fight between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin which made Rakhi’s husband Ritesh angry as the contestants in the house have lost humanity. He is fuming in anger with Bhasin’s behavior as she is not guilty. He is also disappointed with Bigg Boss for not punishing Jasmin as she hurt Rakhi’s nose. While speaking to SpotBoye, Ritesh said, “Bigg Boss is a mind game and we cannot accept any physical assault. And above that I could see people laughing at her. I am disappointed that Bigg Boss didn’t take a strict action against Jasmin Bhasin. Few weeks back when Vikas Gupta had pushed Arshi Khan in the swimming pool he was asked to leave the house whereas here Jasmin was just condemned about the same”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Slams Rakhi Sawant's Head With Bird Mask, Did She Break Her Nose?

Ritesh also shared a few things about Rakhi's nose surgery. He told the portsal, "Rakhi ke nose pe injury hai kyunki uska bhaut pehle accident hua tha jiske baad usko wapas banaya gaya. And I guess everyone already knows that".

He further added, "In spite of hurting Rakhi so much and seeing her crying Jasmin had no guilt about it. In fact I could see her saying 'Jo mujhse panga lega ye hoga' what sort of attitude is this? And then she is kicking that duck face. If you hurt somebody at least have the courtesy to say sorry. Rakhi ko hurt karke usko hi attitude dikha rahi hai and that is not acceptable. Agar ye same chiz uske saath hoti to usko pata chalta".

Ritesh supported her by saying that Rakhi is modest therefore she doesn’t want Jasmin to get strict punishment. “Aap Rakhi ko chhot phauchake hass rahe ho jabki Rakhi ka badapan ye hai ki vo keh rahi main nahi chahti usko strict punishment mile. And then not even once she went and apologised to my wife for doing wrong. So I guess she has herself shown her real image to the world”, he concluded.

The fight between Jasmin and Rakhi began after Sawant cursed Aly Goni saying that whosoever stole her coffee would meet with an accident. Bhasin got pissed off and showed her anger over it. Later, Jasmin and decided to irritate Rakhi by playing with the duck head gifted to her by Bigg Boss. They went and put the duck head on Rakhi. She started crying saying it has broken her nose.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.