Mumbai: A day after Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha compared Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to Rakhi Sawant, Bigg Boss fame's husband Ritesh has given a befitting reply to the politician.

Rakhi Sawant took to social media and shared a screenshot of her husband's Tweet in which he had warned Raghav Chadha and had also asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 'educate' his MLA. "Please do not spoil someone personal life because of your political benefits. @ArvindKejriwal, please apne MLA ko educate kejye else agar mai educate keya to kahi bhi AAP nahi dikhega."

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram account, Rakhi got emotional and mentioned she is happy that somebody is standing with her. "My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!" Rakhi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Earlier, Rakhi had also reacted to Raghav Chadha’s comment and had said, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi.” Rakhi had further attacked AAP MLA and had said, “Mr Chadha, aap khud dekhiye aapko mere naam ki zaroorat padd gaye trending mein aane ke liye. Toh aap socho main kaise trending mein rehti hoon (Mr Chadha, you had to use my name to trend on social media. Think, how I trend almost every other day).”

It all started after AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha compared Navjot Singh Sidhu to the Bigg Boss fame and wrote, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence.”

Raghav Chadha’s comment has also disappointed netizens who are calling this a display of “despicable misogyny” and are demanding an apology from him.