Controversial actor Rakhi Sawant is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In January's first week, her mother was connected on a video call and then the housemates and audience came to know that her mother has been admitted in the hospital and her treatment is going on. Rakhi at that time, couldn't see her mother in pain and broke down. Recently, in interaction with Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant with Times of India, he revealed that their mother has a huge cancerous tumour in her gallbladder. He also said that her chemotherapy from Monday. Rakesh told, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumor in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

When asked if Rakhi knows about the treatment of the tumor, Rakesh said, "Yes, we had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi has been entertaining the audience with her hilarious antics. She was even schooled from Salman Khan for crossing her limits as she cut the strings of Abhinav's shorts.

Rakhi Sawant’s brother defended her in front of the public. He mentioned, “Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn’t crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever.”