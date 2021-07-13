Mumbai: Actor Ram Kapoor has added a swanky sports car to his collection. An Instagram handle of luxury car brand Porsche shared a picture of the popular actor posing with her new blue car. Ram has bought a 911 Carrera S which is priced at around Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It’s a four-seater petrol vehicle with automatic transmission.Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi-Nakuul Mehta To Replace Sakshi Tanwar-Ram Kapoor in The Show?

Porsche India’s caption on the post revealing Ram’s latest purchase read, “Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here’s welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come (sic)” Also Read - Anupama New Twist: Not Ram Kapoor, Apurva Agnihotri Enters as Past Lover

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, and Arjun Kapoor also bought new cars recently and shared a glimpse of their respective vehicles on social media. Meanwhile, Ram is missing from the scene for sometime now. He was last seen in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy. The actor is popular for his roles in shows like Kasamh Se, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He reunited with Sakshi Tanwar in the Alt Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Ram has also worked in movies like The Big Bull (2021), Udaan (2010), Mere Dad Ki Dulhan (2013), Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015), and Loveyatri (2018) among others.