Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan has grabbed many eyeballs and with its last episode, netizens were left emotional after Sita surrender herself to mother Earth. After Ramayan’s last episode aired Luv-Kush’s birth, viewers wanted to know what happens after that in the next chapter. However, as per the latest reports, Ramanand Sagar was not ready to put the next chapter in the show and wanted to end it after agnipariksha. Also Read - Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna to Air Its First Episode Tonight, Here is All You Need to Know

In an interview Sagar’s son Prem Sagar revealed that the director didn’t wanted to introduce the Luv-Kush chapter to the viewers because he did not wanted to believe that his Lord Ram had abandoned Sita after which he decided to not make Luv-Kush episodes. He also told Doordarshan that he will not introduce the chapter to the viewers. Also Read - Dipika Chikhlia Shares Glimpse of Sita Surrendering to Mother Earth, Netizens Trend #UttarRamayanFinale as They go Emotional



However Valmiki Samaj, whom he considered as god, asked him to finish the story. Not only him but he also started receiving calls from the PMO about the same. This is how he agreed to bring the Luv-Kush story to viewers.

Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan aired its last episode on May 2 and the last scene of Sita surrendering herself to Mother earth has left fans into a meltdown. In the episode, Sita is summoned in the Rama court and as Luv-Kush narrate the Ram Katha in the court, mother Sita surrender her sons to Lord Ram and then entered the Earth bidding her last goodbye.



The show will be replaced by Ramanand Sagar’s another show Shri Krishna. The show was first aired on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel in 1993 and later it was moved to DD National in 1996. It features actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as adult Krishna while Swwapnil Joshi plays the teenage version of Krishna. It also stars Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.