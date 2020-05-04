After completing a successful run on Doordarshan, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is going to air on Star Plus. The channel has bought the rights to telecast the popular mythological show that just created a world record of being the most-watched TV show in the history of the television world with 7.7 cr viewers. Now, Star Plus has decided to cash-in on the same popularity and love for the old show. Also Read - After Doordarshan, Mahabharat to Air on Colors TV

Ramayan Date And Timings on Star Plus

The Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer will be telecast from Monday, April 4 (tonight) at 7:30 pm. Ramayan will be aired daily in the same time slot. The channel is not airing two episodes in a day like how Doordardarshan telecast it. The step has been taken to encourage the viewers to stay inside their homes, enjoy TV shows and follow the rules of the lockdown to protect themselves from the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Star Plus to Air Ramayan Again

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Star Plus. sharing the details, the channel tweeted: " "Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan..4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika (The story of Ayodhya citizen, the prime man, beloved to everyone the righteous Shri Ram, Ramayan will air starting May 4, Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm on Star Plus)." (sic)

Mahabharat to re-run on Colors TV

Not just Ramayan, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat is also having a re-run on another channel after Doordarshan. The popular mythological show was aired on DD National and now Colors TV has bought the telecast rights of the show. Interestingly, Colors TV had decided to run Mahabharat in the same time slot when Star Plus is running Ramayan. The channel will begin Mahabharat at 7 pm and run for two hours. It is being aired in 7-9 pm slot on Colors TV.

