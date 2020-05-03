After spilling magic on screens with epic mythological show Ramayan and Mahabharat, the public broadcaster is now coming up with another epic show, Shri Krishna. The show was first aired on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel in 1993 and later it was moved to DD National in 1996. It features actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as adult Krishna while Swwapnil Joshi plays the teenage version of Krishna. It also stars Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others. Also Read - Dipika Chikhlia Shares Glimpse of Sita Surrendering to Mother Earth, Netizens Trend #UttarRamayanFinale as They go Emotional

The series show the incidents of Lord Krishna's life such as his childhood with gopis, lifting Govardhan Hill and dancing on the head of a mythological snake Kaliya Naag. It ran for almost three years and ended in 1996 as it showed Krishna's life in 221 episodes.

Sharing the date and timing of the show, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and wrote, “Watch the chronicles of Shri Krishna only on DD National from tomorrow, May 3, Sunday. Do watch.” (sic)

Sarvadaman D Banerjee raised to fame with the show and soon became a household name. The craze was such that people used to perceive him as Lord Krishna and worship him.

Apart from mythological shows, Doordarshan has also come back with Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, Chanakya, Rajani, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Krishna Kali, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na and Tu Tota Main Maina among others.



Ramayan gave record breaking TRPs to the channel and even surpassed Game of Thrones in viewership. It will be interesting to see how Shri Krishna turns out to be and if it will also be giving the public broadcaster a good TRP.