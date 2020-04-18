The viewers are all set to part with their favourite TV show these days – Ramayan, which has been telecast again on Doordarshan to encourage people to stay inside their homes during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The last episode of the epic show created by Ramanand Sagar will be aired on Sunday at 9 am. The major episode featuring Ravana’s Vadh will be aired at 9 pm on Saturday. The same will be repeated at 9 am on Sunday along with the last episode, ending the series that was widely loved by the audience in the last few days. Also Read - Ramayan's Lakshman Aka Sunil Lahri Watches 'Meghnath Vadh', Netizen Advises Him to Not Sit Close to TV Screen

As confirmed by Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharti and All Indi Radio, Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayan is going to replace Ramayan on Doordarshan in the prime time slot. The first episode of Uttar Ramayan is going to be telecast at 9 pm on Sunday and the same will be repeated at 9 am on the next day. Considering that various schools have begun online classes for the students, the channel has decided to air the original episodes at night and repeat those in the morning when the students are busy studying online.

A tweet made by Shashi Shekhar read, "In view of several states starting Educational Classes via Doordarshan and All India Radio in the mornings, there will be fresh episodes of Uttar Ramayan at nights in 9pm slots and repeats of the same during the day in the 9am slots." (sic). Another tweet read, "Sunday morning 9am slot will be a repeat of the finale of the main storyline of Yuddha Kanda. From Sunday night 9pm the episodes pertaining to Uttarakand that have been produced as Uttar Ramayan will start airing." (sic)

This was followed by a tweet that described the last episode of the Ramayan which is set to air at 9 am on Sunday. The tweet read, “With the last couple of episodes of Yuddha Kanda of Ramayan left to be aired and the overwhelming audience interest, the following will be the pattern of broadcast over the next 2 days on

@ddnational” (sic)

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan broke all the TRP records and recorded the highest ratings for GEC since 2015, ever since the television ratings started being measured. The show went viral on social media, the actors associated with it kept talking about various facts and incidents from the past that made the entire journey all the more interesting.

Uttar Ramayan, meanwhile, is an extension of Ramayan that shows the story of Luv-Kush, sons of Lord Ram and Sita. Watch out!