Actor Natasha Singh, who made her acting debut with the show Dekh Bhai Dekh where she played the role of Kirti, had worked in several shows with Ramayan's Ram Aka Arun Govil in series such as Woh Hue Na Humare among others. In the shows, she essayed the role of his daughter but when she was working with him, she had no idea about his popularity as Ram. Interestingly, she got to know about his popularity only after Ramayan was re-telecasted on Doordarshan.



Speaking to SpotboyE, she said that she is wowed by his popularity and also feels lucky that she got a chance to play his daughter on national television. She was quoted as saying, “I had done two projects with him and I never realised that he is such a big star. Now, when I saw his fan-following on Twitter and Instagram, I was like Wow! It so happened that I had made a post for him on my Instagram page, and to tag him, I tried to search for his account but didn’t find him with the name of Arun Govil. Then, his fans tagged his real account which goes by the name of ‘siyaramkijai’ and I was amazed to see the amount of people following him. I never knew that Ram was so popular till this re-telecast. Probably because I never watched Ramayan as it used to air in 80s and I was not allowed to watch television back then.”

When asked if her ever behaved like a star on the sets of the show, she revealed that he never behaved like a big star. “While I was doing a show with him called Woh Hue Na Hamare, I guess we shot for two and a half years together. I knew that he is the one who played Ram in Ramayan but he never used to discuss that show on the sets. He never behaved that he is such a big star. In fact, he was one of the sweetest, calm, decent and loving people around. Coincidentally, he lives in my sister and brother-in-law’s building. I have bumped into him so many times over the years, whenever I have gone to meet my sister. We always greeted each other on coming face to face. But this time when I bump into him, I am surely going to tell discuss his popularity’, she asserted.