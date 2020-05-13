Ramanand Sagar’s mythological show Ramayan lead star cast Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri have once again gained popularity, thanks to rerun of the show. From top trends on social media to Ramayan cast reminiscing their experience to sharing throwback pictures, they have set the trends on social media in their own way. Now, during a conversation with ETimes, Dipika aka Sita of the show revealed that her life has been wonderful after she played the iconic character on the show. Also Read - Dipika Chikhlia Shares Glimpse of Sita Surrendering to Mother Earth, Netizens Trend #UttarRamayanFinale as They go Emotional

She added that because of Ramayan, I realised that I was standing on the steps of the parliament. She said that I was a simple, regular girl who would go to shoot and come back and then one day landed up in the parliament.



She was quoted as saying, “My life has been a wonderful dream. I was fulfilling my creative and artistic side of me. Luckily, I got a family like the Sagars. I was with them for most of my time and it was like a beautiful family where lots of love was given to me. I was given some fantastic roles whether it was Vikram Betaal, Daada Daadi and of course nothing can beat the role of Sita. It all happened to me beautifully and it was not something that I thought would happen to me. But I always thought when I leave the industry, I should be respected.”

“I think we all who have been part of Ramayan were blessed. My life has changed in the sense I was a simple, regular girl who would go to shoot and come back and then who landed up in the Parliament. That’s the big change that happened to me. Because I loved doing makeup and acting and it was my passion, it still is and one fine day I realised I was standing at the steps of the Parliament. So, all that happened in my life happened because of Ramayan”, she added.



She also opened up about taking a break from acting. She said that there was a phase when she joined her husband’s company as creative head and now after so many years she is back to acting again with Bala and Sarojini Naidu. She was quoted as saying, “I decided to make few changes in my life after seeing all the success and love. I realised that it was a part of me but that’s not all who I am. I am a human being with lots of other passions in my life and I wanted to see how I am a person. There came a phase when I joined my husband’s company as a creative head for a very long time. Now, after so many years I am back to acting again. I did Bala, and now I have got Sarojini Naidu on a platter. It is so different from what I have done so far. The only common thing between both the women is the letter ‘S’ and I think they both were very very strong. There’s a new life that is going to start after this. Sita ji is a part that is not going to go away anywhere from my life and I would like to play a lot more.”



Talking about the projects coming her way now, she said, “There have been a lot of talks going on at this point of time besides Sarojini which was there in the pipeline and we made the announcement now after we got cleared with the script. Nothing has come up to me which is concrete so I can’t talk about it. After the lockdown whatever happens will happen.”