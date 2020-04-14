Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan, is one of the actors who took to social media to ask fans to follow the lockdown extension that was announced by PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday. The actor posted a video of herself on Instagram asking the followers to take the protocols of the lockdown seriously. She also highlighted a few points from Modi’s speech and mentioned how this is for everyone’s better health and future. Also Read - Ramayan's Lakshman Aka Sunil Lahri Reacts to Memes, Says 'I Feel Honoured to be Part of it' '

Deepika reiterated what Modi said in his speech about taking special care of the elderly people, following the guidelines from the health ministry to build immunity and maintaining social distancing. Dipika also thanked the frontline healthcare workers for investing their days and nights in the welfare of the people fighting COVID-19 in the hospitals. The actor called the coronavirus crisis an 'agni-pariksha' and lockdown a 'Laxman Rekha'. Check out this Instagram post made by Dipika:

Before this, the Ramayan star uploaded a never-seen-before picture from the sets of the show. The photo showed the entire cast and crew of the show including the creator – Ramanand Sagar himself. It showed Dipika’s co-stars, Arun Govil who played Ram, Sunil Lahri who essayed the role of Laxman and Dara Singh who was seen as Hanuman in the show.

Meanwhile, Ramayan is being aired on Doordarshan at 9 am and 9 pm in a day. The show is being telecast again to encourage the viewers to stay inside their homes and respect the lockdown.