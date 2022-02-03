In what can be called the end of an era, Rannvijay Singha who was last seen hosting the reality show Shark Tank India, has decided to quit Roadies. For the uninitiated, Singha has served as the host of Roadies for 17 long years. His name has become synonymous with the youth show, so much so, that many fans feel that it will be difficult to imagine the show without him.Also Read - Ashneer Grover Shares His Favourite Meme From Shark Tank India, Roasts Rannvijay

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Singha has decided to call it quits because of his differences with the production house. A source close to the development said, "A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways." Rannvijay, too, broke his silence on the exit. He said that it is disheartening that things didn't work out but called the channel his 'pillar of strength'.

Singha also clarified that there were no issues with the production house. "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi," he said. "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," he shares.

According to a report in the daily, actor Sonu Sood has been roped in to fill the vacant spot left by Rannvijay. What’s interesting is that Sood will be the only mentor-face of the show this year as other gang leaders – Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar have decided to call it quits as well.

Are you excited to see Sonu Sood host Roadies? Sound off in the comments below.