Mumbai: Actor Rannvijay Singha talks about if Roadies and Splitsvilla are scripted. He said that there is strict action against violence on the show Splitsvilla. We don't audition for the skill, we audition for your personality so we put contestants under pressure to see how the person will react. He said that if the shows are scripted, then instead of this, we would be making films. We are not equipped and skilled to script the shows for 18 seasons. It is easy to say that the two contestants were best friends and how can he/she vote them out, so it's easy to say it's scripted.

Talking about the new season of Splitsvilla, he said that the show was shot during the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. He said that they shot for 40 days with 250 crew members and no one was allowed to come in or go out and by the end of the shoot, no one tested positive. This time, Splitsvilla has two villa – silver and gold and that is something new in this season and there is also called wild villa that Nikhil Chinapa is hosting. The wild villa is for those who get dumped or come back on the show as a wild card entry so the audience will now get to see the journey of them to get to the gold villa.

Talking about working with Sunny Leone, he said that she is easygoing, very much involved and the best part about her is that she was with her kids and every day she used to get up at 7 am to do her mother duties after wrapping up the shoot around 4 am– feed them, play with them, change them, get them ready for online classes among others and then she will shoot with us again. She is a superwoman and she multitasks. She also workout amid shooting and taking care of her children.