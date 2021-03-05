Actor and host Rannvijay Singha and wife Priyanka Singha are all set to welcome their second child soon. The Roadies fame actor took to Instagram to announce the good news and shared a picture of himself with his wife and daughter Kainaat Singha. Rannvijay could be seen cradling Priyanka’s baby bump as the three of them posed for a beautiful picture in front of a waterfall. Also Read - Here's Why Yoga During Pregnancy is Beneficial For Mother and Child

On Thursday evening, the Splitsvilla host took to Instagram to express just how much he's missing his family. "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑 @priankasingha @singhakainaat," read the caption on his post. The couple received many congratulatory comments and messages from the likes of Kanika Kapoor, Shweta Mehta, Varun Sood, Angad Bedi, Samyuktha Hegde, Divya Agarwal, and Lauren Gottlieb among others. Check out the post here:

Rannvijy and Priyanka got married in the year 2014 and welcomed their first child in January 2017. The couple is very excited to be welcoming the new member of the family.

The industry has been buzzing with good news these days. Just a day before, singer Shreya Ghoshal announced the news of her first pregnancy while Bigg Boss 9 couple Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai are also expecting their first baby soon. Singer Neeti Mohan is going to be a mom too while her friend and fellow singer Harshdeep Kaur gave birth to a baby boy recently.

Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!