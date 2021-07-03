Mumbai: After ruling Bollywood with his acting and style, Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut soon. The actor will be seen in the visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Throws Fashionable Sass in Blue-Gold Satin Co-ords; Netizens Ask 'Yeh Kaisa Fashion Hai'

Ranveer Singh issued a statement revealing the news to his fans and talked about his television debut. "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me," the statement read.

The Big Picture will be a show where the knowledge and visual memory of contestants will be tested. Contestants will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to win the prize money. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V and will also stream on Voot and Jio.

“Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 in a statement.

Ranveer Singh has worked in several blockbuster movies including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Band Baaja Baaraat among others. Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be next seen in 83 and Sooryavanshi.