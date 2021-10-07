Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is all set for his television debut with the visual-based quiz show, The Big Picture. While fans are eagerly waiting for the show, Ranveer Singh has now revealed how his wife and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone gave him tips for his television debut. During the launch event of the show in Mumbai, Ranveer talked about the same and added that he is grateful to have a wife like Deepika.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Latest Cryptic Post on Nepotism Grabs Attention From Celebs And Fans | Check it Out

“Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism,” Ranveer Singh said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Highlights: 13 Contestants Enter The House, Salman to Introduce Shamita Shetty on Sunday

Ranveer also added that they always discuss each other’s project work. “We often discuss each other’s work. I am really grateful that I have such a great insight into the arts, the performance, and all these things (Pointing out at the Big Picture visual). Deepika has given me some tips and I am working on them. And, hopefully, with her love and support, I will be able to impress everyone,” the actor added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Umar Riaz To Karan Kundra, All 15 Contestants Set Stage On Fire With Their Performance On 'Kala Chashmah'

Meanwhile, The Big Picture is a show where the knowledge and visual memory of contestants will be tested. Contestants will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to win the prize money. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V and will also stream on Voot and Jio.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in their upcoming film 83′.