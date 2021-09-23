Mumbai: Actor Raqesh Bapat finally spoke about his chemistry with Shamita Shetty. The two were together in the Bigg Boss OTT house and were rumoured to be dating each other. Their romantic bonding was visible in the house and their fans have been extremely excited to know if they continue to share a close bond even after exiting the house now. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Raqesh mentioned that his feelings for Shamita were genuine and everyone could see that they were ‘more than just friends’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya, Shamita, Raqesh, Nishant, Pratik Enter Finale After Neha Bhasin's Elimination

Raqesh and Shamita were seen sharing hugs and kisses in Bigg Boss OTT. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble now, he said, “Obviously, it’s a little more than just friends. It was quite evident in the show. Yes, she is special, she is somebody I really like to spend time with, to talk to, to communicate with.” He called Shamita a ‘pure soul’ and a ‘strong woman.’ Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's Niece Impresses Audience as She Likes Divya Agarwal More Than Shamita Shetty

The ShaRa fans would be happy to know that Raqesh is open to exploring his relationship with Shamita and the two might just be getting to know each other some more. In the same interview, he said, “We need to know each other more. I don’t want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn’t want to either. Matters like these, we need to deal with the heart in the right place, and with some mindfulness. So, let’s see where it goes.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Praises Raqesh Bapat, Talks About Shilpa Shetty – Watch

He also went on to talk about the future of their relationship. Raqesh said that they really like each other and trying to understand each other better but the relationship will take time. “Right now, if you are talking about the status, we like each other, we are great friends. Hopefully, when something happens, you guys will know about it,” he said.