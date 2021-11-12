Mumbai: Actor Raqesh Bapat, who recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house had to leave the show due to health reasons. The actor suffered severe kidney stone pain and was rushed to the hospital. While this made his fans worried, they have also been constantly asking about Raqesh’s health. However, Raqesh Bapat’s sister Sheetal has now brought a sigh of relief. She took to Twitter talking about Raqesh’s health and expressed gratitude to his fans. “Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless 🙏 #RaqeshBapat,” Raqesh’s sister wrote.Also Read - Bigg Boss: List Of Contestants Thrown Out Of Bigg Boss House In Past For Bad Behaviour, Afsana Khan, Kushal Tandon And More

Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless 🙏 #RaqeshBapat — Sheetal Bapat (@sheetal_bapat) November 10, 2021

Raqesh has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is currently under observation. Fans are also eager to know if the Tum Bin actor will return to the controversial show soon.

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin. His entry to the show came as a big surprise for his lady love Shamita Shetty who is currently locked in Bigg Boss 15 house. After Raqesh’s entry, Bigg Boss had also arranged a beautiful date for the couple in the house. Raqesh and Shamita are a couple and they formed a romantic connection during Bigg Boss OTT.