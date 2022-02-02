Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat romantic pics: Actor Shamita Shetty might not have the Bigg Boss 15 trophy but she didn’t fail to win the hearts of the audience, including actor Raqesh Bapat’s whom she had met during their stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The bond is so strong now that not just the two are dating each other but are quite vocal about their relationship and declaring how they are just meant for each other.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty Evicted, Live Voting For Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal

Shamita has turned a year old on Wednesday and after living away from Raqesh and her family for many days, she has planned an elaborate birthday bash. The party began last night itself when dressed in a metallic grey gown, Shamita met Raqesh and the two couldn't get their hands off each other. The latter took to social media to drop some lovey-dovey photos while wishing the best to his lady love. Raqesh could be seen lifting Shamita up in his arms as they posed together and embraced each other in other photos.

Shamita ended up her journey at no 4 on Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash, who was always at loggerheads with her, won the season while Pratik Sehajpal finished as the first runner-up. The actor hasn’t spoken in the media about her performance in the show yet. Shamita has received love from other celebs also on social media where most of them have praised her for playing a dignified game despite being age-shamed and criticised for her career and life choices.

We wish Shamita a very happy birthday!