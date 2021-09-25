Mumbai: Raqesh Bapat found the love of his life inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. While Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty‘s bond and romance impressed everyone, Raqesh’s former wife Ridhi Dogra also commented about it recently. She had claimed that she is happy with Raqesh and Shamita’s chemistry. However, now Raqesh has reacted to Ridhi’s comment and has expressed happiness with the same. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Raqesh also added that he would be happy if Ridhi too finds somebody else in her life.Also Read - Raqesh Bapat And Shamita Shetty Enjoy Date Night at Mumbai’s Restaurant After Bigg Boss OTT, See Pics

"All is good. She really liked my journey and said I really played well. She would be happy if I am with somebody and likewise, I will be happy if she finds somebody. Because at the end of it, we are two individuals, it's water under the bridge now. We are two mature people and whatever decisions we have made so far were our own, we dealt with it maturely and we came out of it with flying colours," Raqesh said.

Raqesh also talked about his bond with former wife Ridhi Dogra and said, “There is no bad blood at all, there is too much of respect still. And I will be happiest if she finds love in her life back and she is happy and the going is great for her. I will be elated if something like this happens. Like she is too, so yeah, it is all good.”

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak in 2010. They got married but then separated after seven years.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Raqesh Bapat was also spotted with Shamita Shetty on a dinner date at Mumbai’s restaurant.