Rashami Desai hot pics: Actor Rashami Desai took to her social media to drop some truly sizzling photos of her latest look. The actor could be seen flaunting her toned legs in a one-shouldered dress with a statement sleeve and lots of shimmer and sparkles. Rashami shared the pictures on Instagram on Friday amid a lot of buzz around her relationship with Umar Riaz. Rashami Desai looks absolutely stunning in the green dress that she teams up with a pair of silver sparkly shoes and her hair tied in an updo. The actor applies lots of gloss on her lips and goes for dramatic eye makeup in her latest photos.Also Read - Neha Bhasin Breaks Silence on Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz' Relationship; Fans Claim he Broke Her Heart - See Tweets

Check Rashami Desai's latest hot photos in a green dress:

Rashami wore this glamorous green dress on the red carpet at an awards show recently. The Naagin 6 actor made heads turn as she arrived looking totally gorgeous and confident in that figure-hugging outfit. Now that dress is a little tricky to flaunt with all its embellishment, the short length and the statement one-shoulder detailing but Rashami makes it work like it was made only for her. Also Read - Rashami Desai Shimmers And Sparkles in Metallic Green Dress at Award Ceremony, Fans Call Her 'Bomb'

Meanwhile, Rashami recently reached out to the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against the harassment that she faced online for speaking about Umar Riaz in one of her latest interviews. Many fans took to Twitter to slam her for saying that Umar could be in a relationship with someone and they are just friends. The Rashami and Umar fans began a strong verbal war on social media that turned dirty soon. However, seems all is under control on social media now as Rashami’s fans have been requesting all to maintain peace around. Watch this space for all the latest TV updates!