Rashami Desai-Neha Bhasin song Parwah: Rashami Desai Fans are in awe of Rashami Desai as she features alongside child artist Gunjan Sinha in Neha Bhasin's song Parwah which hit the screens on Monday. Both Rashami and Neha are seen wearing futuristic outfits as they groove to the tappy beats of the number. Parwah, written by Deep Kalsi and sung by Neha, is a three-minute-long video that talks about women deciding to follow their own hearts without paying attention to 'what others will say.'

The Punjabi number talks about independence, freedom of expression and living one's own life. It is about exploring one's desires and accepting one's own decisions without any apprehensions or moral commitments toward society. A line in the video goes like this:

“Meri khud naal hi chaldi a race

Mai fikar duniya di kyu karaan

Walkh chalney nu chahida ae dum

ehna bheda'n to'n fir kyu daraan (I am competing with just myself. Why should I then listen to the world? I want to walk alone and that requires courage. Why should I then fear the crowd?). Watch the video here:

Rashami and Neha launched the song in Mumbai and also interacted with their fans and the media. The two are seen in quirky avatars in the video, flaunting unusual colours and patterns. Their choice of outfit goes perfectly with the message of the video in which women are talking about staying bold and colourful.

Fans love Rashami’s avatar in the video and call her sexy, powerful and a warrior. One user wrote, “The vibe of the song “Parwah” is just amazing giving a strong message to society for gender equality & women empowerment @NehaBhasinTeam ‘s voice @TheRashamiDesai ‘s attitude just make this song perfect 🌹 (sic).” Many fans are of the opinion that Neha and Rashami are a perfect combination of glamour and fearlessness.

The two met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and hit it off instantly. They stayed friends after coming out of the show and have been trying to collaborate on a project for a long time. What are your thoughts on Rashami Desai’s new video, Parwah?